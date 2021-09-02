MISSING: Have you seen Melanie?

Missing Melanie.

Thirty-eight-year-old Melanie who was reported missing early this morning (Thursday).

She is described as a white female, 5ft 1ins tall with a slim build and short brown hair. She has small tattoos on both arms as well as her shoulder blade.

She was last seen wearing blue ripped skinny jeans, a short sleeve top in cream, a thin blue jacket, pink Armani sliders and a JD sports carrier bag.