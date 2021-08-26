Misterton councillor walks Tyne Trail to raise funds for churches and village halls

Hazel is pictured at the source of the South Tyne in Cumbria, alongside the sculpture by Gilbert Ward that marks the spot

Coun Hazel Brand has raised more than £600 towards her sponsorship target of £1,000.

She is raising money for village organisations in Misterton and West Stockwith that were not able to apply for Government grants during lockdown such as the villages’ churches and West Stockwith Village Hall.

Hazel said: “The first leg we walked was the North Tyne, which begins on the Scottish border, it was pouring with rain.

"But things got better and although the last day of walking started wet, by the time we reached Tynemouth it was glorious sunshine.

“Many thanks to all those who have sponsored me so generously, it’s real encouragement when the going gets tough to know that people back home have put their faith in me to complete the walk.”

The Tyne Trail passes through a variety of terrain and scenery leading from close to the Pennines in Cumbria and the Cheviots in Northumberland.

It encompasses Northern Europe’s largest man-made lake, vestiges of Roman, early Christian heritage and railway history as well as the regeneration and transformation of one of the world’s most foremost shipbuilding regions.

It entails various river crossings including numerous bridges, a tunnel and even a ferry.