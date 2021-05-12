Misterton First Responder gets ‘One Big Thank You’ on BBC1's The One Show

Martyn Johnson got more than he was expecting when he arrived for a team training evening as little did he know that Community First Responder Karen Hibbert had nominated him to receive the accolade for his voluntary dedication to the team and his local community.

Karen said: "I nominated Martyn because he has been leading our responding group since 2004, he manages the team, he leads our training, organises all our equipment and raises funds too.

"I think he will be very modest when he receives the surprise but I hope he will be really pleased too."

Community First Responder coordinator Martyn Johnson (centre right) with team members including Karen Hibbert (centre left)

The surprise thank you aired on The One Show on BBC1 on Thursday, May 6, where a big screen showed heart felt messages of thanks from fellow colleagues, patients who Marytn has helped over the years and some of Martyn's favourite celebrities too, including comedian Matt Lucas, former football player and Match of the Day host Gary Linker and radio DJ Dave Pearce.

Martyn said: "I am absolutely shocked, overwhelmed and very very humbled to receive such as lovely surprise.

"I have enjoyed every minute of the last 17 years volunteering alongside such a fantastic and dedicated group of people.

"We are a close-knit team and it is a pleasure to work with them all. Without all their hard work and devotion to the community and without all the support we receive locally, none of what we do could happen, so this thank you is for everyone.

"A huge thank you to Karen for nominating me, all the Five Villages First Responder (FVFR) team, my family and friends for the work they have done behind the scenes to keep it all secret and to make this wonderful surprise happen, as well as Misterton Fire Station for their continued support and for hosting us on the night."