The Misterton Neighbourhood Plan identified five sites for possible housing development in the village.

Now, the owners and developer of land off Fox Covert Lane have submitted a planning application for the erection of 63 two, three, and four-bed dwellings with associated access and landscaping on land to the north of Fox Covert Lane, Misterton.

This is the first of the five sites to have progressed to a planning application. Misterton Parish Council will consider the application at its meeting in March.

A proposed layout for the new homes planned in Misterton

The Misterton Neighbourhood Plan was developed by a team of local people including parish councillors and interested residents over a three year period.

Misterton’s Neighbourhood Plan was created following a referendum on September 5, 2019, when more than 91 per cent of those voting said Yes to the question, ‘do you want Bassetlaw District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Misterton to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

Residents are also being invited to have have their say on the plans.

An information session is being held on Saturday, March 5, from 10am to 3pm at The Misterton Centre.

Development plans will be available and members of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group will be present and views gathered will be given to the Parish Council.

Residents can make a comment on Bassetlaw District Council's website, contact the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group by emailing [email protected], call 01427 890780 or write to The Misterton Centre and Library, 52 High Street, Misterton, DN10 4BU.

There is a meeting of the Parish Council on Tuesday, March 8, at 7.30pm in the Granary Room, Grove House Stables where there will be a period for public discussion at the start of the meeting.