‘Support local business’ is the message after Christmas saw ‘mixed trading’ in the town over the festive season.

The Pier innovated with their Ice Rink and Winter Market to attract families from near and far and was a great success

The message comes from the Skegness area Chamber as they prepare for this year’s Expo 24 trade show next month.

Paul McCooey, Chair of the Skegness Area Business Chamber, reflected on the past few week’s trading and said: "It was clearer than ever that those businesses that had adapted to the new market trading conditions had done better.

"Elsewhere in the town there was a divide between those traders which adapted with special Christmas offerings to reflect the new business environment and those who were more hopeful that the cost of living crisis would not impact at this special time of year.

"It is evident countywide that market conditions are tough and will no doubt continue through 2024 so it is more important than ever for residents to support local businesses.”

After the success of last year’s eveny, the Chamber will be once again hosting a business to business Expo on Wednesday, February 7, at Southview Hotel in Skegness.

Suppliers and traders will be attending to promote their products, trades and skills.

"This is an opportunity for networking, picking up new ideas and generally supporting each other through these difficult times,” explained Paul.

To book a stand visit eastlincs-expo.co.uk/book-a-stand