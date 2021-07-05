Mo delighted to fork out for drinks in bar as England hit four goals

Celebrating at the Bombay Lounge

And it was a costly night for Mohammed Alexander, owner of the town’s Bombay Club, who gave customers watching the game a round of drinks for every goal!

But he says it was well worth it – and he is promising to do the same again on Wednesday night, when England take on Denmark at Wembley with a place in Sunday’s final at stake.

“The fans in the lounge thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the atmosphere was brilliant. It's just so good to have some positivity about again,” Mo said.