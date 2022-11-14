Mobility scooter rider 'shaken' after group of youths tried to take the keys in Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident

Lincolnshire police officers received a report that the man in his 60s was riding his mobility scooter down Heapham Road in Gainsborough when he was approached by around six youths at some point between 5.20pm and 5.45pm on Friday, November 4.

They have been described as male, wearing dark clothing.

The mobility scooter rider was left shaken but was uninjured.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating this as a public order offence, and have been following a number of lines of enquiry.

"We now believe an appeal to the public may help, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage they can share.

“We believe that two people may have intervened and we are particularly keen to trace these people to help our enquiries.”

If you have information that can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch.

You can email [email protected] include ‘incident number 322 of November 4’ in the subject line, call 101 and mention incident number 322 of November 4, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to report it online.

In an emergency you should call 999.