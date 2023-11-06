Modern folk hero Beans On Toast offers up tasty gig at Cafe Indie in Scunthorpe

Beans On Toast is not to be missed in a gig soon at Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe.

Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, November 28.

Check out this latest visit to the area by the music ace.

Since 2005, Beans on Toast has written simple songs about complicated subjects. Tackling the big issues of the day, but doing so with his feet firmly on the ground, he’s become a people’s champion of the modern folk scene and amassed a huge catalogue of songs.

An unrepentant optimist whose songs celebrate all that is wonderful about the human spirit, his live shows are similarly uplifting and include a visit to the area on his latest tour.

New album The Toothpaste And The Tube is out on December 1. The cult folk artist delivers unfiltered takes on the environment's dire straits, the UK political landscape, the ominous rhythm of war drums, and the impending AI revolution. But don't let the weighty topics fool you – he also delves into the lighter side of life.

Details: For more, go to beansontoastmusic.com