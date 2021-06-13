Moira celebrates birthday with gifts and sausage rolls!

From left: Gabriella Hillier, Emma Newstead, Moira Tasker and Steph Burton. EMN-210206-112235001

Moira’s colleagues made sure the special occasion didn’t go unnoticed and showered her with heartfelt cards and gifts.

Home manager Carmela Walker brought in cakes and snacks including her famous homemade Lincolnshire sausage rolls!

Moira plans to continue working at the home for many more years, she is a long serving member of the team who will mark her 22nd year at Tanglewood in September of this year.

Moira’s dedication and commitment emphasises the rewards of working in care homes.

Although, the past year hasn’t been without its challenges most care workers and support staff have remained in the sector.

Moira said: “I am happy at Tanglewood, I enjoy coming to work because I get to spend time with our lovely residents, and I work with such a great team.”

Carmela Walker added: “Moira is a loyal, hardworking, and dedicated member of the team. We appreciate her commitment to the home and our residents.