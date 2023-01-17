More CCTV coverage in Gainsborough would be welcomed according to survey results

More CCTV in Gainsborough and the West Lindsey area would be welcomed by residents according to results of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s annual survey.

The online survey, organised by PCC Marc Jones, was completed by 3,843 people across the county and showed that 82 per cent of respondents supported an expansion of the CCTV network in their area.

The percentage of those supporting the growth was consistent across all age groups – peaking at 82 per cent for over 65s and 16 to 34-year-olds and only dropping to 81 per cent for 35 to 64-year-olds.

Most people regarded CCTV to be beneficial for assisting the search for missing people (91 per cent) and identifying suspects (88 per cent). More than three quarters of respondents believed it helped in preventing crime too (78 per cent).

The positive response to security cameras comes in the wake of the success of PCC Marc Jones’ efforts to secure Government grants to install CCTV networks across the county.

Mr Jones has already brought £1.3 million into the county through Safer Streets Funding allowing new CCTV systems to be installed in Gainsborough, Lincoln, Spalding, Boston and Skegness.

The systems all have the latest artificial Intelligence servers installed alongside the cameras, allowing police officers to search footage quickly using parameters such as clothing description or vehicle type.

Mr Jones said: “The responses to the survey are essential in helping me understand issues that are important to communities and ensure funding is directed at areas they identify as priorities.

“I am delighted residents have expressed overwhelming support for the CCTV work already undertaken across the county and gives me the confidence to continue to seek external funding for similar projects.

“I’ve always believed that CCTV can play an important part in keeping communities and people safe but it is always really important to seek the views of the public.

