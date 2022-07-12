More clothes needed for Angel Babies

Angela Owens and Darren Reilly of Angel Babies in Horncastle.

Angela Owens set up charity shop Angel Babies, located on Bridge Street in Horncastle, with friend Lindsey McDermid last year to raise money for Hull Royal Infirmary’s neonatal unit after the tragic death of her grandson, Thomas James, at just five days old.

She also raises funds to place baby's ashes in special teddy bears for grieving parents and families after she was devastated when she was given Thomas’s ashes in a tiny tin.

Instead, she placed his ashes inside a teddy bear. and she said she found she was able to grieve now she had something to hold and a way to feel close to her beloved grandson, so decided to offer to make these special bears for others too.

After beginning by selling a range of men’s, women’s and children’s clothes in the shop, Angela has decided to focus more on the sale of baby and children’s clothes as these are the best sellers.

She said: “We will sell any clothes from newborn up to aged 15 or 16. I think it’s better for parents too with the current cost of living, so they can buy clothes for their children here and it’ll be cheaper for them, as children grow out of clothes so quickly.”

The shop is most in need of clothes for children aged 12 and upwards as there are plenty of baby clothes available, and donations of clothes can be brought to the shop.

Monetary donations are also welcome, and these can be made at the shop too.

The Angel Babies shop re-opened on Friday after undergoing a revamp to make room for new stock.