More disruption as resurfacing works along Roman Bank in Skegness continue

Resurfacing works along Roman Bank in Skegness did not meet required required stadards.

Work is well underway with a full road closure along Roman Bank, starting at the signalised junction with the A158 Burgh Road, near The Ship Inn, to between the entrance and exit of Micronclean.

The road closure will be in place 7:30am on Monday to 5pm on Friday for a total of three weeks, with the carriageway opening to traffic each weekend. Pedestrian access to businesses and residents will be maintained at all times.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: “We always carry out tests to ensure newly-laid road surfacing meets the high standards we expect.

“Unfortunately, the top 100mm of surfacing laid last spring between the A158 Burgh Road signalised junction to just outside Micronclean on Roman Bank hasn’t met the stringent quality requirements we specified in our designs.

“As a result, our contractor will be removing and re-laying this top layer of tarmac as part of our contract with them.

“Repairing this defective surfacing now, along with some kerbs and tactile paving that haven’t met our requirements, at the contractor’s expense will not only save the council money and time in the future, but it will prevent further disruption down the line and ensure that this section of road is durable enough to deal with the high levels of traffic Skegness sees in the summer.

“These works will inevitably cause some inconvenience, so I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”