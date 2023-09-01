East Midlands Railway's (EMR) services will be significantly reduced over the next two weekends due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.

EMR has announced more disruption on the line.

On Saturday, August 26, and Saturday, September 2, most of its routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 06:30 and 18:30 - with the last departures starting between 15:00 and 16:30.

This escalates on Friday, September 1, when EMR will run no services due to industrial action by ASLEF - the train drivers union.

EMR are warning customers to be aware that due to a number of big events on the network – including, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest and Manchester Pride – services during the Bank Holiday Weekend are likely to be very busy, especially on Sunday, August 27, as engineering works are taking place on the East Coast Mainline.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary, check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country.

Skegness customers should continue to book their journey in advance. If they have already booked and their train is cancelled they will be able to use their ticket on the service before or after.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase. No administration fee will be charged.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We will be significantly reducing our services on Saturday, 26 August and Saturday, 2 September due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.

"While on Friday, September 1, EMR will run no services due to industrial action by ASLEF - the train drivers union.

"It is recommended that customers check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and familiarise themselves with the overall impact of the strike on their entire route.

"Due to a number of big events on our network including, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, and Manchester Pride, our services on Bank Holiday Weekend are likely to be very busy - especially on Sunday 27 August, as engineering works are taking place on the East Coast Mainline.

"For detailed guidance and daily travel updates, please visit our website."

Services on on Saturday, 26 August and Saturday, 2 September

Customers are advised to only travel if necessary. EMR services will operate between 06:30 and 18:30 only.

​

EMR Intercity

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London St PancrasEMR Connect

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London St PancrasEMR RegionalOne Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)

Two hourly service between Nottingham and Skegness - Only calling at Grantham – Sleaford – Boston – SkegnessAll other lines of route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.