More drop-off points announced in the Skegness area to support people of Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, as well as foreigners escaping the conflict with Russia, are arriving in Poland and neighbouring countries with few possessions and facing wintry conditions.

A number of collection points are being set up in Lincolnshire from which vital supplies will be transported by lorries to camps in Poland and across the border, in spite of the war intensifying.

Volunteers are ready to man the collection point in Skegness at the weekend and have already been busy arranging donations from local supermarkets.

Refugees are fleeing the conflict in the Ukraine and are in desperate need of supplies.

The volunteers will be at the Seafood Cafe opposite the Embassy Theatre on Grand Parade on both Saturday and Sunday.

Then on Monday, the items will be taken to a collection point in Boston, to be taken to Poland and the Ukraine by lorries returning to Europe after bringing produce to the Eastern European shops in the town.

Dave Charles, the owner of the Seafood Cafe, went with some of the volunteers to a collection point in Boston next to the TK Maxx to see the local aid efforts first-hand.

"This war is so heartbreaking that many people want to do something to help but don't know how," said Dave. "We wanted to do something in Skegness but had to make sure that any donations we received got to the families who desperately need them.

"When we went to have a look at how a centre in Boston is operating yesterday (Tuesday), we were delighted to see that of the 10 volunteers there, apart from one Polish lady, everyone was British.

"It's wonderful to see so many people of different cultures pulling together to do something to help."

Volunteers will be at the Seafood Cafe on Grand Parade on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm to accept donations.

The only items of clothing being accepted are coats; hats; gloves and scarves. Items desperately needed are.

Bandages; plasters; first aid kits; baby formulas; nappies; wipes; nappy cream; toilet roll; calpol; paracetamol; toothbrushes; toothpaste; ladies sanitary items; deodorant; shampoo; baby food jars; tinned food; dried food; baby bottles; children’s small toys and activities (new or nearly new - colouring books, colouring pens, teddies, footballs; towels; protein bars; pet food; blankets; batteries; sleeping bags; flasks; thermal mugs; tea bags; coffee; disposable cutlery, plates and cups; puzzles; soap;

* Donations are also being accepted in Wainfleet which will be taken to the collection point being run by Boston United. Sarah Ringsell is accepting items at 62 High Street from 7am to 7pm. A drop-off point has also been arranged with Jollyes on Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road, Skegness.