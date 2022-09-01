More electric vehicle chargepoints are coming to Lincolnshire thanks to funding

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the innovative Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme, Lincolnshire County Council, partnered with Midlands Connect, and industry will work together to create new, commercial EV charging infrastructure for residents, from on-street chargepoints to larger petrol station-style charging hubs.

The scheme will help residents without private driveways to have better access to EV chargers, as well as growing the charging network across the country, supporting the nation’s uptake of zero emission vehicles and enabling more people to drive and charge without fear of being caught short, no matter where they are.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five local authorities, led by Lincolnshire County Council and Midlands Connect, submitted a joint bid for £935,355 Government funding in June.

Lincolnshire is set to benefit from £3.8 million of funding to build residential chargepoints

This support from Government is expected to attract an additional £2.8million of private sector investment.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is another success on the road to our future targets for Electric Vehicle use in Lincolnshire.

“As a county, we are keen to make greener choices and we know that many Lincolnshire residents and businesses have already, or are planning to, make the switch to an electric vehicle well ahead of the ban on new diesel and petrol car sales in 2030.

“This successful bid means that we can install more charging points in various locations and is another part of our greener journey for the future.

“We live in a very large county. It’s because of these longer distances faced by Lincolnshire residents and businesses as part of their daily lives that it is very important we have a comprehensive network of public charging points to instil confidence in longer journeys with electric vehicles.

“The success of this bid for funding will have a very positive effect and hopefully encourage further growth in the sector.”