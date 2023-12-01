More electric vehicle charging points have been installed in Gainsborough

A new electric vehicle charging site has now opened in Gainsborough.

InstaVolt has installed four rapid charging stations on Bob Rainsforth Way, Gainsborough, which brings the total InstaVolt EV charging sites in the Gainsborough area to two.

With plans to install 10,000 rapid chargers by 2030, InstaVolt currently has more than 1,300 chargers across the country and is installing at a faster rate than any other charge point operator.

Adrian Keen, the CEO of InstaVolt said: “We’re delighted to bring more of our award-winning rapid chargers to Gainsborough, with class-leading reliability of more than 99.9 per cent and installations of two or more chargers at many sites.

“EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive, they’ll find an easy to use charger, with on-site driver amenities, without having to queue.

“With an extensive, fully nationwide network, EV drivers are never far away from an InstaVolt rapid charger.

“When embarking on a long journey, just a little bit of route planning in advance using search engines or a dedicated App for charging points like ZapMap or InstaVolt’s own App, makes life easier.

“And while you recharge your EV, recharge yourself, stretch your legs and enjoy a coffee or bite to eat from one of our on-site partners.”

InstaVolt’s chargers are powered using 100 per cent renewable energy, easy to use and take contactless payment: there’s no need to sign up and no subscription required.

Drivers can visit the website, or sign up to the optional InstaVolt App, where they can find their nearest charging station, search for real-time availability across its sites, and pay for their charge – all in one place.

This news comes after new data revealed the number of public electric vehicle charging points in West Lindsey has increased over the past year.

Figures from the Department for Transport show there were 28 publicly available electric vehicle charging devices in West Lindsey as of October, including 17 rapid chargers. Overall, it is up from 25 charging devices in October of 2022.