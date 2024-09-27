Number of households receiving Universal Credit in West Lindsey hit by the Government's benefit cap has soared

​The number of households receiving Universal Credit in West Lindsey hit by the Government's benefit cap has soared, new figures show.

It comes as a joint briefing from Shelter, Women's Aid and the Child Poverty Action Group called for the cap to be abolished, saying it disproportionately affects children and survivors of domestic abuse, and is directly contributing to making families homeless.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 82 households receiving Universal Credit in West Lindsey had their income cut off by the policy in May – up from just 47 in February.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The cap was last raised in April 2023, despite most benefits rising by 6.7 per cent this April. It currently stands at £22,020 for families with children across Britain, or £25,323 for those in London.

Anyone due to receive more than this amount in benefits will have their income cut off.

Nationally, 118,000 households on Universal Credit had their income capped this quarter, an increase of 61 per cent.

Most of these households were families with children.

Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, called the increase "staggering".

He said: "Behind these figures are struggling parents who will be spending anxious nights worrying about how they will put food on the table or keep a roof over their children’s heads.

"While the amount low-income households receive to help pay their rent rose earlier this year, we know for thousands this vital support will have been completely wiped out by the impact of the cap. We cannot build a stable nation if we’re giving with one hand and taking with another."

The figures also show 65 of the 82 families capped in West Lindsey were headed by one parent, more than the ratio in February, when it stood at 33 of 47.

A government spokesperson said: "This is another example of the dire inheritance this Government faces – too many people are trapped on benefits.

“We are taking bold action to support people into work, through reforming job centres and giving local areas the power they need to tackle economic inactivity, which will boost their finances and reduce the likelihood of being impacted by the cap.”