More hosts sought for Homes for Ukraine scheme in Lincolnshire

Ukraine flag.

The Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, comprising of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable

sector organisations all working together, is seeking more hosts to support the Homes for Ukraine

scheme. The partnership is particularly interested in hearing from people who may have already

expressed an interest to offer accommodation but have yet to be matched with a guest.

New hosts are being sought for a range of reasons including to help support Ukrainian guests whose

original accommodation hasn’t worked out, or where their original hosts have had changes to their

personal circumstances meaning they are unable to continue to offer the use of their home. In

addition, as more visa applications are approved with arrivals looking to make Lincolnshire their

temporary home, further hosts are needed to help meet demand.

Currently, there are known to be more than 750 Ukrainian refugees who have joined their

Lincolnshire sponsors. Prospective hosts need to be able to offer accommodation for a minimum of

six months, and those who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a £350 per

month ‘thank you’ payment.

Although local authorities are responsible for the wrap-around support package for Ukrainian

guests, hosts should expect to provide a basic level of support including welcoming their guests to

the local area. They will also need to help with tasks such as registering with a GP, accessing local

and public services and opening a bank account. The Government’s Homes for Ukraine ‘Sponsor

Guidance’ which can be found online, outlines important information and things to think about

before signing up to the scheme.

If you think you could commit to hosting, please contact the Lincolnshire Homes for Ukraine Team

Cllr Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire representative on the

East Midlands Migration Board said: “The generosity shown so far by Lincolnshire hosts, opening

their homes to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, has been extremely heartening. We want to offer

them our sincere thanks in offering their guests such a warm welcome to our county. Now we would

like to call on those whose situation may have changed since the spring, to get in touch if they are

still able to offer temporary accommodation. We recognise that circumstances change for both

hosts and guests and our Homes for Ukraine team is on hand to answer any questions from those

interested in supporting the scheme.”

Anyone looking to show their support who is unable to offer accommodation could consider

donating to the Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s Ukraine Refugee Appeal. More than £13,000

has already been raised and funds will help to meet the specific, individual and more personal needs

of the arriving Ukrainian guests where these are not provided for by statutory support or their hosts.