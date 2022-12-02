More investment and jobs for West Lindsey as next phase of enterprise park near Saxilby is now complete

More investment and jobs will be coming to West Lindsey as the next phase of Riverside Enterprise Park is now complete.

The enterprise park, near Saxilby, began its first phase of construction in 2015 with the development of six warehouse units ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 sqft.

Following the success of this initial phase, a further five stages have since been completed to provide a total of 40 industrial units with a mix of warehousing and office space.

This latest sixth stage, completed by Castle Group and Lincoln developer Stirlin, has added an additional five units.

George Lockwood, director of Castle Group, and James Kirby, owner of Stirlin Developments

The Riverside Enterprise Park has already attracted a number of high profile businesses, due to its prominent position and excellent transport links, with phase six adding more national names to the park, including O’Boyles, Agrigem and Terravesta.

George Lockwood, director of Castle Group, said: “The completion of the Riverside Enterprise Park is great news for the local area.

"Beyond the significant investment that was put into this site during its construction phase, the enterprise park has now attracted new businesses to the region, each contributing to the Lincolnshire economy and now supporting over 200 jobs.”

James Kirby, owner of Stirlin Developments, said: “Riverside Enterprise Park presents an attractive option for businesses looking for warehousing, office and retail space.

"The 7.6 acre development is situated just three miles from the Lincoln Bypass and five miles from Lincoln City Centre, providing excellent transport links.

"With the completion of Phase 6, we have developed over 70,000 sq ft of high-quality employment space on Riverside Enterprise Park, which has brought a great deal of business to the area.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities for West Lindsey District Council, said: “It is an exciting time for the commercial and economic growth of the area.

"Projects such as this often spark a catalyst for further development, which bring with it investment and much needed employment opportunities.”

