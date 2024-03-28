More investment in roads celebrated by Skegness Conservatives
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coun Carl Macey, Deputy Chairman (Policy and Campaigning) told members at the Skegness Conservative Branch AGM tthat an additional £2.5m was being added to the highways budget, on top of the extra £9m last year.
He said other achievements for the county included additional funding to protect the elderly.
Coun Macey said: “There has been, and continues to be, considerable investment from the Towns Fund, with spades already hitting the ground on the high quality learning campus in Skegness.”
Among other excellent projects moving forward were further investment into the Skegness foreshore; the first “culture house” planned for the Embassy Theatre; and a complete overhaul of the Tower Gardens, to include new footways and the pond being brought back to its former glory.
Coun Macey reported that locally the Party had bucked the national trend in last May’s elections, gaining an additional seat on Skegness Town Council, and one on East Lindsey District Council.
Branch Chairman Coun Dick Edginton paid tribute the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, for its hospitality saying it “treated the branch very well” in providing a venue for all of its meetings and hosting Supper Club events.
The following were re-elected for the coming year: Chairman, Coun Dick Edginton; Deputy Chairman (Policy and Campaigning), Coun Carl Macey; Deputy Chairman (Membership and Finance) and Treasurer, Coun Julie Sadler; Secretary, Press and Publicity Officer and Conservative Policy Forum Group Chairman, Mr John Cowpe; Digital Media Officer, Coun Steve O’Dare.