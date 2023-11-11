More nominations than ever as countdown to Skegness Business Awards begins
Returning after a four-year break due to the pandemic, the awards have attracted more nominations than ever.
Excited nominees will find out on Friday who the winners are at a glittering ceremony at the North Shore Hotel.
Chairman of organisers Skegness Area Business Chamber, Paul McCooey, said they are proud to be able to allow local businesses to shine.
He commented: “We are really pleased to announce the list of finalists for the Skegness Business Awards 2023.
"The process of shortlisting was extremely difficult, and many excellent entries missed out on being a finalist due to the sheer quality of entrants this year.
"There has been a really positive response to the relaunching of the awards and the demand for tickets for the event itself has been unprecedented, it is clear that local business are ready to celebrate their success and are looking to the future with a good degree of optimism.
"Our head judge, Judy Chapman, has now completed her visits and together with the sponsors is making the decision on the winner of each category.
"I know from talking to Judy that the standard of our finalists and their positive outlook has been inspiring.
"We are extremely proud at Skegness Area Business chamber to give these businesses an opportunity to shine.”
Finalists are:
Health and Wellbeing Award (sponsor Empreo)
- Change Your Future Therapy
- Olivia Brown Sports Therapist
- Kerry Rye Fitness & Exercise for All
Food and Drink Award (sponsor Fix Auto)
- Dee's Pit Stop
- Hideout Cafe & Bar
- TECABREAK cafe
Customer Service Award ( sponsor Stagecoach)
- Home Move Estate Agents
- Skegness Day Centre
- Beam Estate Agents
Best New Business Award (sponsor J & R Wristbands)
- Hidden
- Hooper Haulage
- My Leisure Home
Best Industrial Business Award (sponsor The Hive)
- Lymn Bank Farm
- Hooper Haulage
- Hames Chocolate
Community Award (sponsor ELDC)
- Fantasy Island Operations Ltd
- Phoenix Fitness
- RNLI Skegness
Young Peoples Learning Provision Education and Training Provider Award (sponsor Duncan and Toplis)
- EDC Skegness
- County Care
Accommodation Award (sponsor Insights for Knowledge)
- Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages
- Home Farm Park Luxury Barns
- Meadow Lakes Caravan and Lodge Hire
Green Award (sponsor Skegness TEC)
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- The Bacchus Hotel
- J& R Wristbands
Visitor Attraction or Event Award (sponsor Fantasy Island)
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- North Shore Golf Club
- The Village Church Farm Museum
Learning Achiever Award (sponsor First College)
- Bradley Johnson
- Jake Harper
- Carly Murray
To be announced on the night – Lifetime Achiever Award (sponsor Skegness Area Business Chamber).
The Chamber is also delighted to announce stand bookings are now open for the annual trade show East Lincs Expo 2024.
After being held for many years at the former Richmond Holiday Centre in Skegness, when it was known as Caterex, the event returns to its new venue at the Southview Park Hotel.
Its mission statement is to provide a showcase for business to business sales and services in the visitor economy in the coastal area.
There will be a range of exhibitors with an offer that will meet the needs of the businesses attending
The organisers will also provide an environment for information exchange and networking.
For more details visit https://www.eastlincs-expo.co.uk/