More nominations than ever as countdown to Skegness Business Awards begins

The countdown has begun to the 2023 Skegness Business Awards – and, according to organisers, deciding the finalists hasn’t been easy.

The Skegness Business Awards take place at the North Shore Hotel in Skegness on Friday.

Returning after a four-year break due to the pandemic, the awards have attracted more nominations than ever.

Chairman of organisers Skegness Area Business Chamber, Paul McCooey, said they are proud to be able to allow local businesses to shine.

He commented: “We are really pleased to announce the list of finalists for the Skegness Business Awards 2023.

"The process of shortlisting was extremely difficult, and many excellent entries missed out on being a finalist due to the sheer quality of entrants this year.

"There has been a really positive response to the relaunching of the awards and the demand for tickets for the event itself has been unprecedented, it is clear that local business are ready to celebrate their success and are looking to the future with a good degree of optimism.

"Our head judge, Judy Chapman, has now completed her visits and together with the sponsors is making the decision on the winner of each category.

"I know from talking to Judy that the standard of our finalists and their positive outlook has been inspiring.

"We are extremely proud at Skegness Area Business chamber to give these businesses an opportunity to shine.”

Finalists are:

Health and Wellbeing Award (sponsor Empreo)

Change Your Future Therapy

Olivia Brown Sports Therapist

Kerry Rye Fitness & Exercise for All

Food and Drink Award (sponsor Fix Auto)

Dee's Pit Stop

Hideout Cafe & Bar

TECABREAK cafe

Customer Service Award ( sponsor Stagecoach)

Home Move Estate Agents

Skegness Day Centre

Beam Estate Agents

Best New Business Award (sponsor J & R Wristbands)

Hidden

Hooper Haulage

My Leisure Home

Best Industrial Business Award (sponsor The Hive)

Lymn Bank Farm

Hooper Haulage

Hames Chocolate

Community Award (sponsor ELDC)

Fantasy Island Operations Ltd

Phoenix Fitness

RNLI Skegness

Young Peoples Learning Provision Education and Training Provider Award (sponsor Duncan and Toplis)

EDC Skegness

County Care

Accommodation Award (sponsor Insights for Knowledge)

Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

Home Farm Park Luxury Barns

Meadow Lakes Caravan and Lodge Hire

Green Award (sponsor Skegness TEC)

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

The Bacchus Hotel

J& R Wristbands

Visitor Attraction or Event Award (sponsor Fantasy Island)

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

North Shore Golf Club

The Village Church Farm Museum

Learning Achiever Award (sponsor First College)

Bradley Johnson

Jake Harper

Carly Murray

To be announced on the night – Lifetime Achiever Award (sponsor Skegness Area Business Chamber).

The Chamber is also delighted to announce stand bookings are now open for the annual trade show East Lincs Expo 2024.

After being held for many years at the former Richmond Holiday Centre in Skegness, when it was known as Caterex, the event returns to its new venue at the Southview Park Hotel.

Its mission statement is to provide a showcase for business to business sales and services in the visitor economy in the coastal area.

There will be a range of exhibitors with an offer that will meet the needs of the businesses attending

The organisers will also provide an environment for information exchange and networking.