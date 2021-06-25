More outdoor fitness classes now on offer at Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa

The fitness team have announced three new outdoor fitness classes to add to their growing timetable.

The first, scheduled at 10am on Mondays from this week, is a weight loss exercise class with nutrition support.

This targets all-over weight loss through interval and strength training and nutrition advice -– no scales in sight!

On Thursdays at 10am from June 24 is the ‘Is It Hot In Here’ class – a peri/post menopausal support exercise group.

This class is a mix of strength, aerobic and agility training to strengthen the body, brain and heart with the opportunity to talk about your menopausal journey, swap information and support one another.

Then on Fridays at 6pm from July 2, new instructor Flora brings Zumba to the park.

A widely popular combination of exercise and dance, Zumba mixes low and high intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie burning dance fitness party.

Often called ‘exercise in disguise’, Zumba uses the infectious rhythms of Latin and World dance music to deliver a total workout using all elements of fitness- cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility.

The classes can be booked online and are open to both members of the Jubilee Park Fitness Suite and non-members, though members can book eight days in advance rather than seven days for the general public.

Lead fitness adviser, Dave Anderson, said: “While numbers in the gym and pool are limited by current covid restrictions, we have continually added to the outside classes we provide in response to customer feedback.

“We plan to make them a regular feature even after the restrictions are lifted as they have proved so popular.”

Membership of the Fitness Suite includes use of the fully-equipped modern gym (open all year) the seasonal heated open air pool, aquacise and fitness classes with the opportunity to book slots a day earlier than the general public.

l For more information on Fitness Suite membership and outdoor fitness classes, contact Dave at [email protected] .