More people taking plunge to enquire about swimming lessons since Paris Olympics
Water retailer Castle Water says there has been a 57 per cent rise in enquiries placing the county’s swimming pools in the Top 10 most contacted.
Cambridgeshire topped the list with the biggest percentage rise (189%), Shropshire came second with a 133% increase, Norfolk was third (80%) and Lincolnshire was placed seventh.
This news comes after Team GB's success at the 2024 Olympics, where they won a total of 11 medals in swimming-related sports: five in diving, one in artistic swimming, and five in swimming, including a gold medal victory, beating both the USA and Australia.
Naomi Baker, Director of Operations for Magna Vitae, which runs a number of pools across the county, agrees there seems to be more interest in swimming since the Olympics.
Lincolnshire World caught up with her at Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite, where the children’s lessons of the day were well underway.
"For me the Olympics are amazing because they might spark something,” she said.
"The more successful they are we see generations coming through who want to be like those athletes.
"Anything that gets children into sports is good.
"These lessons for me are really great because you see children forming relationships outside of the school environment.
"There is always more activity after the school holidays where they might have been abroad and parents think they would like their children to have that life skill.
"There is, of course, no cap on what age you can learn to swim and we have some great adult lessons at all of our centres.
"And we know whereas walking and the gym might be difficult for some, swimming because there is no impact on the joints means it is great for making sure you are keeping active.”
Parent Paul Dickenson had gone along with saughters Winter, 7, and Onyx, 5. “We’ve been coming for about three years now,” he said.
"It’s peace of mind – I’ve brought them because we live in a seaside resort but even when you go away there are swimming pools and they can be around water.”
Winter said she has been swimming since she was three years old. “I don’t need arm bands anymore and my favourite thing is jumping in the deep end.”
Ellie Settery, Digital Marketing Manager at Castle Water added: “The surge in online searches for swimming lessons is truly remarkable.
“Team GB's achievements at the Paris Olympics have certainly inspired communities to engage with the sport. The significant 57% rise in Lincolnshire alone shows how Olympic success can motivate people to start swimming.”
Swimming pools near you:
Station Leisure & Learning Centre in Mablethorpe commenced swimming lessons in August after the building opened in July. Swimming lessons are currently running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays as the programme builds. Offering lessons from Ducklings (2-4yrs), Stage 1 to 6 and Adults.
Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth provides swimming lessons everyday from Ducklings (0-4yrs), Stages 1-10 and up to and including Adults.
Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite provides swimming lessons 6 days a week, from Ducklings (0-4yrs), to Stage 1 - 7, Rookie Lifeguard and Adult swimming lessons.
Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite, Coronation Walk, provides swimming lessons 6 days a week, from Ducklings (0-4yrs) to Stage 1-8, Rookie Lifeguard and Adult swimming lessons.
Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, in Rowley Road, Boston, provides 1-on-1 swimming lessons every Monday.
Princess Royal Sports Arena, Great Fen Road, Boston. Range of swimming lessons.
Jubilee Park, Stixwould Road, Woodhall Spa. Swimming lessons for all ages and abilities.
Sleaford Leisure Centre, Boston Road. Swimming lessons for all ages and abilities.
Wragby Swimming Pool, Silver Street, Wragby. Swimming lessons run through the school holidays.
