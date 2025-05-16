More than 100 children from SEND schools gather in Boston to help launch inclusive tennis programme

More than 100 children from SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) schools across the region gathered in Boston to help launch a new inclusive tennis programme.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme – dubbed U-Turn: Voices for Change – aims to improve access to sports participation for disabled and disadvantaged children.

It marks a partnership between Variety, the Children’s Charity, and the community interest company We Do Tennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme had its launch on Wednesday (May 7) at Boston Tennis Club, in Sleaford Road.

The U-Turn: Voices for Change launch at Boston Tennis Club.

Among those to attend were youngsters from Boston Endeavour Academy.

Laurence Guinness, chief executive of Variety, the Children's Charity, said: “Sport is one of the most powerful tools for social inclusion, confidence, and wellbeing, yet so many children are still excluded due to financial and accessibility barriers. This programme is a game-changer, ensuring that children regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to play, compete, and thrive. Together, we’re not just making sport accessible; we are creating a future where all children are valued, included, and empowered.”

Tony Knappett, head of disability at We Do Tennis and a Variety, Voices for Change ambassador, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Variety, the Children’s Charity, and We Do Tennis are joining forces to launch the U-Turn: Voices for Change programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This incredible partnership will allow us to take our work at We Do Tennis to new heights, creating life-changing opportunities for children with disabilities and in disadvantaged areas to experience the joy of tennis.

More scenes from the launch of U-Turn: Voices for Change at Boston Tennis Club.

“With this expanded reach, we’ll be able to ensure even more children have access to inclusive and empowering tennis sessions. But it doesn’t stop there – this partnership also opens exciting pathways for developing our coaching workforce. More coaches mean more sessions, more smiles, and more opportunities for children to thrive on and off the court. None of this would be possible without the remarkable support from Variety’s Voices for Change initiative. Together, we’re serving up a brighter future.”

You can find out more about the programme, at www.variety.org.uk/how-can-we-help/voices-for-change/