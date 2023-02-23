More than 100 new electric vehicle charging points will be installed around Lincolnshire this year.

More than 100 new electric vehicle charging points are being installed in Lincolnshire.

The government-funded project will meet a shortfall as private companies are reluctant to invest in the area.

Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Stamford have been chosen for the pilot scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most will be on-street chargers in residential areas, with the rest on council-owned land.

There will be approximately 100 standard and eight rapid charging points spread across Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council led a bid for five local authorities in the Midlands, which resulted in nearly £1 million of government funding.

The pilot sites have been chosen to test how vehicle charging points fare in different environments, from coastal areas to market towns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council report says private companies aren’t building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations aren’t commercially-viable.

“Our sites include on and off-street locations, urban and rural communities, and deploy various charger point speeds based on local needs,” the report says.

“They will also compliment other commercial off-street EV infrastructure currently available in the county in local authority and privately-owned car parks.”