Holidaymakers donated £1 to Lincolnshire Co-op Travel’s gift bank when booking their break, raising £7,422 throughout the year.
These funds were used by the Co-op community team to buy gifts for children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may otherwise not receive anything this Christmas.
Throughout November, the society’s travel branches have also accepted donations of gifts and toys from members, customers and colleagues.
Items are varied to suit ages children aged from newborn babies up to 16 years old, and include cuddly toys and gadgets and toiletries for older children.
Co-op staff assisted local volunteers at Horncastle Community Centre to wrap all the presents ready for local charity, Children’s Links, to distribute through 13 local groups and charities.
Linzi Elliott, deputy chief executive at Children’s Links thanked Lincolnshire Co-op saying: “Your support and generosity allowed us to gift toys and games to children that may not have had anything on Christmas Day.”
Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel group manager, Wayne Dennett, said: “It’s fantastic to see our customers and colleagues come together to ensure that every child in the local area is able to open a present this Christmas.”