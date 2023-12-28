​More than 1,000 presents donated

More than 1,200 presents have been donated to struggling families in the local area thanks to an annual campaign by the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Coningsby colleagues volunteering for Barnardo's.

​An estimated 1,245 presents are being given , thanks to the generosity of Lincolnshire Co-op travel customers and colleagues.

Holidaymakers donated £1 to Travel’s Toy Bank when booking their breaks, raising £11,906 throughout the year, which were used to buy 982 gifts and toys, which have been distributed to children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The society’s travel branches have also accepted 263 donations of new gifts and toys including board games, cuddly toys, sports equipment, and toiletries to suit children aged from babies up to 16 years old, which will be sent out by 12 local groups and charities across Lincolnshire Co-op’s trading area, including Horncastle.

Rachael Bilcliffe, Rebecca Harris and Karen Holland wrapping presents in Horncastle.Photos: John Aron Photography

Many Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues have volunteered over the festive period to help wrap and distribute donated gifts, and the volunteers gathered in Horncastle Community Centre just before Christmas to ensure that presents were wrapped and ready for Barnardo’s to distribute.

Rebecca Harris, Children’s Services Manager at Barnardo’s, said: “The toys and gifts that have been donated are going to make a huge difference to the teenagers and young people that we offer support to.

“It will help them feel loved, cared for and welcome within their communities, which is so important at this time of year. We cannot thank everyone at Lincolnshire Co-op enough for all their support.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel Group Manager Wayne Dennett said: “It’s been heart-warming to see so many of our customers and colleagues come together to ensure that young people in our local communities have the opportunity to unwrap a gift this Christmas.