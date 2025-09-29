More than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees living in Lincolnshire, latest figures show

More than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees are living in Lincolnshire more than three and a half years after Russia invaded the country, a Freedom of Information Request has revealed.

Many people were forced to leave the country after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February 2022.

New Freedom of Information data released to the Local Democracy Reporting Service shows there were 1,062 known Ukrainian refugees living in Lincolnshire in August this year.

In February 2024, the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed that almost 1,500 Ukrainian refugees were living in Lincolnshire – so the total number has reduced.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said the figures were the number recorded by the council but acknowledged it could be higher.

The spokesperson added: “These are predominantly Homes for Ukraine visa holders (or ex-HFU visa holders who now hold Ukraine Permission Extension visas).

“Local authorities are not always informed when Homes for Ukraine visa holders move in or out of our area so this figure is the people LCC is aware of.

“Local authorities are not given any information about Ukraine Family Scheme visa holders or Ukraine Extension Scheme holders (or UFS/UES guests who have now been granted UPE visas) – there will be some people in these categories in Lincolnshire but LCC cannot quantify them.”