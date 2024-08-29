More than 150 thrill-seekers attend Skate Jam event in Boston
Skate Jam was staged by Boston Borough Council at Central Park last Saturday (August, 17) afternoon, from 12-4pm.
It was funded by the Boston Town Area Committee.
The free event was aimed at fans of skateboarding, BMX, and scooter riding – plus those new to the sports.
It included demonstrations, music, competitions and prizes.
A spokesman for Boston Borough Council hailed this year’s event as ‘absolutely fantastic’.
“Riders of all ages, from as young as five to 40-plus, hit the ramps and showed off their amazing skills,” they said.
“We were also thrilled to have three pro riders with us: Connor Callum, tearing it up on the scooter; Brad Mullholland, shredding on the BMX; and Ollie Lawrence, dominating on the skateboard. Their performances were nothing short of breathtaking!
“A huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who came out and made the event such a success. Keep practicing those tricks, and we can't wait to see you all again next time!”
The annual event was first held in 2021, utilising the town’s new skate park facilities.
The £234,500 skate park was opened the previous September, following an eight-week build.
It marked the culmination of a campaign started by young people about three years earlier, with a petition launched by a 13-year-old signed by hundreds of people.