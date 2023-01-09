More than 200 arrests made during anti-drink and drug drive campaign in Lincolnshire

More than 200 arrests were made as part of Lincolnshire Police’s Christmas anti-drink and drug drive campaign.

The campaign, which was launched at the beginning of December, helped warn people of the consequences of drink and drug driving in the county during the festive period.

And to date police officers have made 211 arrests, up from 167 arrests during the previous year’s Christmas campaign.

Inspector Jason Baxter, who leads the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We have made more arrests than last year, but I would be happy if we made no arrests as it would mean that the message is getting through to people that driving under the influence is not acceptable in our county.

“We still have work to do in educating the public that as well as being a criminal offence, driving under the influence is a selfish act which endangers the lives of other road users.”

The police’s clamp down on drink and drug driving is not just a Christmas campaign, it’s all year round.

In 2022 they launched the Roads Policing Unit, a dedicated team of officers to proactively patrol the roads of Lincolnshire.

Insp Jason Baxter said: “Last year 48 people died needlessly on our roads the aim of the Roads Policing Unit is to significantly reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on Lincolnshire’s roads.

"We want to educate road users, promote road safety, and protect innocent road users across our county.

“Drugs and alcohol impair your ability to drive safely – your reaction times are slower which can lead to poor concentration and your chances of being involved in a collision are increased, risking the lives of yourself and other road users.

“Having a dedicated Roads Policing Unit means that we have more resource to patrol the roads in our county, and to keep residents safe.

"There is no excuse for drink or drug driving – this is a warning to anyone out there that if you are caught drink or drug driving any time of year, you will be arrested.”

