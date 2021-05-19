More than 200 cannabis plants found in Gainsborough

On Friday, May 14, officers discovered and removed 50 plants from a property in Waterworks Street and on Monday, May 17, around 170 plants were found and dismantled at a property in Spring Gardens.

An investigation is ongoing into the first incident and arrests have not yet been made, but Fabio Balliu, 22, of Main Street, Huthwaite, has been charged with producing a controlled drug in connection with the second incident. He appeared before Lincoln magistrates yesterday (Tuesday, May 18) where he was remanded in custody to reappear at Lincoln Crown Court on June 15.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone if they have information which could help their inquiries into either incident.

You can contact the police by calling 101, by emailing [email protected] or you can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

In making a report please quote reference 15 of May 17, for the Spring Gardens incident or 263 of May 14, for the incident in Waterworks Street.

Inspector for Gainsborough, Gary Brockie said: “We work really closely with the local community which helps support information we have about drugs and other crimes.

"With cannabis grows, we often find that high volumes of electricity and fertilizer are used to feed the plants which causes a real and genuine concern, and danger for those living nearby.