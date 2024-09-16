More than 200,000 people to lose winter fuel payments across Lincolnshire

Nearly 250,000 people in Greater Lincolnshire estimated to lose winter fuel payments. Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Nearly 250,000 people across Greater Lincolnshire are estimated to face difficulties after the government voted to remove the winter fuel allowance for all but the most financially vulnerable pensioners.

Starting this winter, only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits will receive help with their fuel bills, after a Conservative motion to block the cuts was shot down in Parliament on Tuesday, September 10.

The motion was defeated by 348 votes to 228, with 58 Labour MPs not participating in the vote.

Representatives from across Greater Lincolnshire appeared divided, with Labour’s Sir Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe), Hamish Falconer (Lincoln), and Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes) all voting in favour of the cuts.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs Victoria Atkins (Louth & Horncastle), Sir John Hayes (South Holland & The Deepings), Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford & North Hykeham), Alicia Kearns (Rutland & Stamford), Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), and Richard Tice (Boston & Skegness) voted against.

In Gainsborough the amount of people expected to lose their winter fuel payments is 22,894 and the total number across the county is 242,428.

Conservative Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davie, portfolio holder for Economic Development, Environment and Planning, stated that Labour had given pensioners the “V sign” by ending winter fuel payments for 90 per cent of them.

He posted: “Many I represent have only a state pension to live on, living in trailer parks with bottled gas for heating. They spend excessive amounts on energy.

“Attacking vulnerable people is a disgrace.”

Concerns on the changes have also been raised by West Lindsey District Council.

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “While many agree that universal Winter Fuel Payments may not be necessary, the current threshold for eligibility is far too low.

“The reality is that many pensioners with low to middle incomes will now be excluded, placing them at increased risk of fuel poverty, especially as the Energy Price Cap is set to rise by ten per cent in October.”