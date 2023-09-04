More than 500 cannabis plants found by police across three cannabis grows in Gainsborough

More than 500 cannabis plants have been uncovered after three cannabis grows were discovered in Gainsborough following proactive police work.

Police officers were called to reports of suspicious circumstances in Tower Street, Gainsborough, at around 12.40pm on Thursday, August 31.

On arrival the police found multiple rooms being used to grow cannabis plants at a property in the street, and investigations by officers at the scene led to another address in Trent Street, where a further cannabis grow was uncovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis, at that location.

Three cannabis grows have been discovered in Gainsborough, including Tower Street.

He has now been handed to UK Immigration officials for suspected illegal entry into the UK, which will now progress any actions relating to that matter.

The investigation into the cannabis grow continued at pace and another property in Tower Street was searched later that afternoon.

More than 500 plants have so far been uncovered across the three grows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three vehicles were also seized in connection with the incidents.

Western Power were contacted to make all three properties safe, and the grows are being dismantled to be destroyed.

Officers remained on scene and in the local area to carry out initial enquiries and the police are now asking for your help with their investigation.

Anyone who has information which might help, or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might have captured something of interest is asked to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you can help there are a number of ways to get in touch, y ou can email DS Tim Sykes on [email protected], don’t forget to quote incident number 193 of August 31, in the subject line, call101 and ask for the Duty DS in Lincoln CID, please quote incident number 193 of August 31, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.