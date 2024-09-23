Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​August was a busy month for Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways team with more than 6,000 potholes repaired, hundreds more roads surface treatments happening and hundreds of other work schemes completed.

Throughout the month 6,105 potholes were taken care of as part of the local highways authority’s ‘On the road in ’24’ commitment to deliver improvement works across the county, 163 roads have also been surface-dressed, 28 roads resurfaced (nearly one road a day), 34 footpaths rebuilt (more than one a day), 58 footpaths resurfaced, and seven drainage schemes completed.

Elsewhere crews have repaired 485 streetlights and tended to 347 call outs for tree or other vegetation problems on the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways said: “August is usually a quiet month, but this year we have really kept up the pace.

More than 6,000 potholes have been repaired in August

“We managed to keep crews and schemes going where we could, even in the wet weather, which has resulted in a huge uplift for the county's roads and footpaths – again.

“These positive works that we are delivering month-in, month-out for Lincolnshire are the absolute proof of our total continuing commitment to everyone who uses the road network.

“We made a pledge at the start of the year to keep pushing forward with road maintenance so that we can make that real-world difference to many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This latest set of figures shows we are still doing that in a seriously big-scale way.

“We have more to do, we are well aware of that, and we will absolutely continue to push forward with delivering the best roads and paths that we can across the 5,500 miles of Lincolnshire road network.”

Inspectors carry out around 20,000 inspections each year but they can’t be everywhere, so they rely on the public to let us know if they spot a problem at roadworks.

Roadworks may be in place while work is being completed and disruption to road users will hopefully be kept to a minimum.

If you need to report an issue with roads in your area, visit the Fix My Street website or app.

For live information on roadworks across Lincolnshire go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.