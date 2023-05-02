More than Just Jump-ing at new park

Those looking to entertain the kids – or even big kids – can get in touch with their inner Tiggers as a brand new trampoline park has opened.

Supervisor Louisa Pungi of newly-opened Just Jump in Mablethorpe. Photos: Mick Fox

​Just Jump was launched on Saturday and Sunday at its location in Spanish City, offering not only large trampoline areas for children to burn off energy, but also a soft play, climbing wall, and ball pool.

The plan for Just Jump was first devised when Kash and Louise Punti, who run the slush bar across the road, saw that the unit was coming available and they decided to see what they could offer the people of Mablethorpe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louisa said: “We said it would be nice to have something for kids around here, as the nearest trampoline parks are in Skegness and Lincoln, and if the weather is bad, there’s not much for kids to do around here.”

Jase Ride and Tommy Ride having fun in Just Jump's Ball Pool.

So the plan was to not only create a trampoline park, but a soft play area too so that children could come in and have fun whatever the weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We had to look at the space we had and where the different pieces of equipment can go, and put it all together.”

After months of planning and designing, Just Jump was officially launched over the weekend.

"People really seem to like it,” Louisa said, “We had a birthday party here as well and it went brilliantly. It was great to see them enjoying themselves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Ride tries out the gear.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as there are also plans in place to create an area specially for toddlers at Just Jump, which they hope to begin work on shortly.

To find our more about Just Jump, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088230383712

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lexie Blackshaw brewing up the Chocolate Fountain.