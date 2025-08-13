More than £100,000 awarded to community projects in Boston area

More than £100,000 has been awarded to community projects in and around Boston.

The sum – £101,449, to be exact – has been allocated to the causes through the Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s GRASSroots Grants Fund.

The scheme aims to, in the foundation’s words, ‘enable places to invest in and restore their community spaces and create the foundations for growth at neighbourhood level’.

It is funded by the Government-backed UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and distributed locally by Boston Borough Council.

Among the causes to benefit in the latest round of funding (clockwise from top left): Boston Sea Cadets, Kirton Parish Council, Fosdyke Playing Field and Boston Indoor Bowls Club.

To date, almost 200 projects across South and East Lincolnshire have been supported by the scheme since it began in July 2023.

The latest to benefit in the Boston borough are:

Boston Indoor Bowls Club – £20,000 for refurbishment works to include the kitchen, dining area and social space

Boston Sea Cadets – £20,000 for the purchase of a new home for Boston’s Sea Cadets at the Witham Sailing Club Boat Station

Calm Steps CIC – £3,000 for a programme of events for young people at Pescod Hall and in Boston town centre

Fosdyke Playing Field – £2,468.98 for installing bike racks and play equipment

Kirton Parish Council – £24,999 for the creation of new play facilities, public realm improvements and the installation of CCTV

Old Leake Community Centre and Playing Fields Committee – £13,576 for works including the upgrading of changing rooms, showers and flooring in the bar and community room

Willoughby Road Allotments – £17,405.45 for repairs and accessibility improvements at the site

In addition, in South Holland, Gosberton Youth Centre has been awarded £2,479.25 for the provision of additional youth club sessions.

Coun Sandeep Ghosh, portfolio holder for finance at Boston Borough Council, said: “Since its inception in 2023, the UKSPF GRASSroots scheme has provided vital support to a wide range of projects across the borough, delivering tangible improvements for our communities.

“The latest funding round continues this progress, enabling organisations to bring forward initiatives that address local priorities and create lasting benefits.

“We are proud to support such a diverse selection of projects, each contributing in its own way to strengthening community cohesion, enhancing local facilities, and making Boston borough an even better place to live, work and visit.

“The GRASSroots scheme is an essential mechanism for ensuring that organisations of all sizes have fair access to funding.

“This investment helps them to deliver meaningful outcomes that improve quality of life, foster economic growth and secure long-term advantages for our residents.”

To learn more about funding opportunities in the Boston area, visit www.boston.gov.uk/lggf