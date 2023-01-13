More than £150K donated to local mental health charities through Lincolnshire Co-op's Community Champions scheme

Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues organised fundraising activities, ranging from quizzes and bake sales, to events such as a bingo night and a sponsored walk.
A donation was made each time a member shopped with their dividend card, which amounted to £47,500, and customers were able to drop their change into collection boxes in
outlets too – donating more than £10,000 in total.
As well as raising money, the campaign raised awareness of the important services available to those feeling suicidal or with ill mental health in Lincolnshire Co-op outlets, at events and online.
Among the 26 local causes to receive funding is Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN), a volunteer-led organisation that provides pastoral and practical support to farming and rural communities.
Every year LRSN helps over 100 families in need of help with problems ranging from debt and tenancy to health problems.
To enable them to continue their vital work in local communities, they are receiving £33,163.
Amy Thomas, Head of Charity at Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, said: “The whole team
are overwhelmed to receive such a fantastic amount from Lincolnshire Coop’s Community
Champions scheme.
“In farming and agriculture, it’s so important to talk about mental and emotional health. We work hard to share this message, and let people know that we are here to listen.
“Unfortunately, there is a greater need for our services than ever before, and we are seeing a significant increase in the number of people reaching out to us for support. So, on behalf of everyone at Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, thank you.
"Every penny will be put to good use, helping us to deliver emotional and mental health support as well as physical health screening for the farming and agricultural community across Lincolnshire.”
Other beneficiaries are:
A Platform To Talk - £1,594
Beam Café - £2,593
Bearded Fisherman - £10,967
Bro Pro UK - £4,982
CALM - £36,976
Lincolnshire Rural Support Network - £33,163
MenWalkTalk - £1,746
Night Light Café - Bourne - £1,149
Night Light Café - Gainsborough - £1,986
Night Light Café - Long Sutton - £3,024
Night Light Cafe - Louth - £2,542
Night Light Café - Mablethorpe - £2,981
Night Light Café - Spalding - £3,642
Night Light Café - Grantham - £1,234
Night Light Café's Lincoln (Acts Trust) -£11,692
Renew Café - £1,541
Samaritans (Boston) - £3,871
Samaritans (Grantham) - £1,355
Samaritans (Hull) - £470
Samaritans (Lincoln) - £10,044
Samaritans (Scarborough) - £743
Samaritans (Scunthorpe) - £3,573
5Shawmind -Breathe Café - £4,548
Team Talk - £2,463
Unlock Your You - £2,604
Andy's Man's Club - £1,656
Lincolnshire Co-op held a presentation at The Bridge Church in Lincoln, to celebrate those who went the extra mile in fundraising, and to provide a networking opportunity between local good causes.
Danielle Budworth, Senior Community Co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are thrilled to be able to donate such a large sum of money to causes providing suicide prevention and mental health services.
“We know that mental health can sometimes be a difficult point of conversation, so as well as raising money for these important services, we hope that we have opened the door for
conversations within our communities too.”