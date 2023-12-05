More than £34,000 raised

​More than £34,000 has been raised for good causes in just the first year of a community scheme.

SELCP Lottery

​The South and East Lincolnshire Community Lottery has celebrated its one year anniversary, and to date has managed to raise £34,700 in East Lindsey, Boston, and South Holland including Woodhall Spa Cricket Club, Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, and Moulton Windmill.

With around 590 residents playing each week, a typical week for the community lottery scheme can see more than £600 raised for good causes, with 60 percent of the ticket proceeds from the Community Lottery going to charities, voluntary organisations and other not-for-profit groups.

Councillor Emma Cresswell, Boston Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Communities and People, Councillor Sarah Devereux, East Lindsey District Council Portfolio Holder for Partnerships and Councillor Tracey Carter, South Holland District Council Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Communities and Facilities, said: “We are delighted that as a Partnership we have been able to bring forward this scheme which has a direct impact on residents’ lives. We are able to support community initiatives that don’t have access to regular income streams, and can continue to help people across the sub-region.

“The South and East Lincolnshire Community Lottery continues to have our full support, and as a collective we would like to take this opportunity to encourage more people to play it each week, and for any good causes out there that aren’t involved to get in touch so we can get you on the scheme.”

Tickets are available to buy online at www.selcplottery.co.uk at a cost £1 each, and winners could scoop up to £25,000 (other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25). Draws will take place every Saturday at 8pm.