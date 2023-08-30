More than £8,000 raised in memory of 'larger than life' friend

​More than £8,000 has been raised by four-tful golfers in memory of their ‘larger than life‘ friend from Louth.

Ian Tyler, Stephen Spring, Matt Price of Brain Tumour Research, Mark Heale, and Ian Tyler at the golf day at Boston Golf Club.

​A hundred golfers took part in a fundraising golf day on Friday August 18 to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research after Paul Walden, affectionately known as ’Wally’, died from a brain tumour in November 2020 at the age of just 57.

Paul’s friends Stephen Spring, Mark Heale, Ian Tyler, and Ian Evison organised the event, which will feature 25 teams of four players.

Stephen Spring, 50, from South Somercotes, first met Paul more than 20 years ago on the local football circuit.

He said: “Paul was a very good player and he transitioned to become a very successful manager of a number of semi-professional teams, including Louth Town, Spilsby Town and Skegness Town.

"He had also been a landlord of the Kings Head pub, the George Hotel in Spilsby and ran his own taxi business. He was a larger-than-life character, and everyone enjoyed spending time with him.”

Ian Tyler, 53, from Horncastle, also lost his dad Geoff to a brain tumour in 2008.

He said: “Paul’s death came as a huge shock to everyone who knew him. He was a top bloke, always smiling and having a laugh and he was known by so many people.

"Fifty-seven is such a young age to die. We are all really keen to keep Paul’s memory alive and we want to make the golf day an annual event.”

Last year’s golf day in Paul’s memory was held at Sleaford Golf Club, raising £9,500 for Brain Tumour Research, while 2021’s event raised £9,000.

Ian said that this year’s event was a real success, and has extended his thanks to the golfers who took part, their sponsors, and Boston Golf Club.

“Obviously the money we raise is a very big part of the day and we’re delighted to say that this year we’ve raised £8,598,” he said, “That means in the three years we’ve been running these golf days we’ve raised more than £27,000 for this really important cause.”

Stephen added: “These golf days aren’t just about the money, getting over a hundred people to take a day off work to remember Wally is really heart-warming. I’m sure he’s looking down on us with that big cheeky smile on his face, blown away by the support that comes out every year to remember him”.

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took part in this amazing event in memory of Paul.

"It was a great day and they raised vital money which will progress our research into brain tumours. This research will improve the outcome for patients like Paul who are forced to fight this awful disease.”