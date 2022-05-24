More volunteers needed to assist Air Cadets

The Cadets practice first aid.

1228 (Louth) Sqn Air Cadets is open to any young people from the age of 12 up to the age of 18.

At a recent meeting this month, the Cadets were presented with a grant from Louth’s outgoing Mayor, Councillor Darren Hobson (read our interview with newly-elected Mayor Jeremy Baskett on page 6).

The Cadets are now in need of new adult volunteers to assist with the youngsters’ weekly activities and expeditions.

Air Cadets line up.

You don’t need any specific qualifications to become an adult volunteers, all that the Cadets require is that you care enough to give a few hours of your time to help young people.

Your role will be as part of a team of individuals from many different backgrounds, and take part in activities including adventurous training, shooting, sailing and flying, as well as travelling both nationally and internationally.

The Air Cadets – and their adult volunteers – also take part in local and national events and ceremonies, and being part of the Armed Forces family by wearing the uniform, he opportunity to gain nationally-recognised qualifications, and development through training and experience in skills such as leadership, management and communications.

A spokesman for Louth Sqn Air Cadets said: “Cadet Force adult volunteers are the lifeblood of our cadet forces.

The Cadets meet on a Tuesday and Thursday.

"Without your commitment and enthusiasm, the very real benefits of the ‘cadet experience’ could not be enjoyed by the many thousands of young people who choose to become cadets.

“Of course, the reasons for volunteering are personal and varied, and often centred around family or community links to the cadet forces and the willingness to ‘give something back’.

"For many, the reason they volunteer is to see young people grow in stature, expand their horizons, make positive life choices and be inspired to achieve things they never thought they could.”

1228 (Louth) Sqn Air Cadets parade on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.45pm to 9.15pm.

Adult volunteers are needed to assist Louth Air Cadets.

To find out more about volunteering, visit www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets or call 0345 600 6601.

Louth's Air Cadets are presented with a grant by then-Mayor Darren Hobson.