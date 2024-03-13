More works set for busy Boston roundabout to repair 'defective' elements
Lincolnshire County Council says the contractor will be making these repairs “at their own cost”.
Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, explained: “We always carry out thorough investigations to ensure the finished product of our major road projects meet the high standards we expect.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Unfortunately, at Marsh Lane Roundabout, some of the road and footway surfacing didn’t meet the requirements we specified in our design and some of the white lines that were laid are defective.
“As a result, the contractor will be repairing these issues at their own cost as part of our contract with them.”
The council says the works will start on Monday, March 25 for up to one week (subject to weather). As part of this, a night-time closure will be in place between the A16/London Road roundabout and the A16/Marsh Lane roundabout from 7pm to 6am.
Access will be maintained in and out of Marsh Lane, from the south end of the A16, during the road closures. The diversion route will be via the A16 / A17 / A52, and vice versa. In addition, temporary traffic signals will be used to control access in and out of Marsh Lane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karen Cassar continued: “Making these repairs now will save us money and time in the future, and will also prevent disruption down the line.
“I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us during these works.”
The Marsh Lane Roundabout and Boston Active Travel improvements are funded by a portion of the £20m in ‘Levelling Up’ funding awarded to the county council in October 2021. The remaining funding is being used across three other projects, including improvements to Spalding’s A16/A151 Springfield Roundabout and A16/B1180 Greencell Roundabout.