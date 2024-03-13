The new A16 Marsh Lane roundabout in Boston.

Lincolnshire County Council says the contractor will be making these repairs “at their own cost”.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, explained: “We always carry out thorough investigations to ensure the finished product of our major road projects meet the high standards we expect.

“Unfortunately, at Marsh Lane Roundabout, some of the road and footway surfacing didn’t meet the requirements we specified in our design and some of the white lines that were laid are defective.

“As a result, the contractor will be repairing these issues at their own cost as part of our contract with them.”

The council says the works will start on Monday, March 25 for up to one week (subject to weather). As part of this, a night-time closure will be in place between the A16/London Road roundabout and the A16/Marsh Lane roundabout from 7pm to 6am.

Access will be maintained in and out of Marsh Lane, from the south end of the A16, during the road closures. The diversion route will be via the A16 / A17 / A52, and vice versa. In addition, temporary traffic signals will be used to control access in and out of Marsh Lane.

Karen Cassar continued: “Making these repairs now will save us money and time in the future, and will also prevent disruption down the line.

“I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us during these works.”