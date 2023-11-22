Morrisons in Louth launches 'Giving Tree' to help tackle food poverty
Morrisons’ Louth branch, on Eastgate, is set to play its part in tackling food poverty this Christmas by once again running the ‘Giving Tree’ campaign.
Customers visiting the store over the next few weeks will have the opportunity to buy a special bauble from the tree, which is located in the store’s foyer.
Each bauble has a barcode on the back which, when scanned, will add the amount to the customer’s bill. Customers will be able to choose £1, £2 or £5 baubles and 100 percent of the donated amount will be donated to the store’s chosen food bank recipient, Louth’s Community Larder at The Trinity Centre.
The Community Larder will then receive the total donated in the new year via a Morrisons gift card, which the larder’s volunteers can then spend in store to replenish their stocks.
Claire Lonsdale, Community Champion at Morrisons Louth, said: “It is our pleasure to support Garron and the team at Louth’s Community Larder. They do an amazing job of supporting local families and individuals with food parcels.
"We as a store support a number of food banks in Louth through our regular ‘Pick up pack’ donations and we cannot thank our customers for their continued generosity with this.”