Morton’s donate minibus to Horncastle school

Pictured from left: pupils from St Lawrence School, Colin Trestrail, Kathryn Pinder and Philip Sharpe. EMN-210624-122745001

Printer and publisher Mortons of Horncastle has continued its association and support for the town’s St Lawrence School by handing over the keys to a new minibus.

The school, sited at the town’s Bowl Alley Lane and part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation, has a mission to positively support students between the ages of five and 16 with a wider range of additional needs.

It will use the minibus to help students access additional off-site learning resources and educational field trips.

It was gifted to the school by Mortons of Horncastle chairman Philip Sharpe, and finance director Kathryn Pinder at a small socially-distanced gathering on June 14.

Colin Trestrail, education visits coordinator, was on hand to receive the minibus on behalf of the school, and was helped by three very excited students.

Mr Sharpe said: “It was great to hear from Colin how much the minibus is valued as part of the school.