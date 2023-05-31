Mosque invite after Boston councillor ruled out for mayoral role over Facebook comments on Islam

A Boston councillor has been denied the opportunity to become mayor of the town due to historical comments he made on Facebook about Islam.

Coun Gilbert, left, and Coun Dorrian. Main image: Boston Borough Council HQ in West Street.

Councillor Mike Gilbert lost a vote for the mayoral role due to posts he made during the Qatar World Cup which have been described as hate speech.

The National Secular Society (NSS) has defended the councillor, arguing that describing his criticism of Islam as hate speech unfairly smeared him.

But the director of Boston mosque has told the Standard the Facebook comments on Islam were “selective and out-of-context” and is now inviting Coun Gilbert to come and speak to him and discuss his “assumptions”.

Mike Gilbert's Facebook posts on Islam. Images courtesy of Facebook.

Coun Gilbert denies the posts were racist and says he was highlighting aspects of Islamic doctrine.

The issue arose at a council meeting on Monday last week where Blue Revolution councillor Gilbert was denied the role as mayor. During the discussion, Coun Anne Dorrian, who served as mayor at the time and chaired the meeting, entered the debate by expressing her concern about the increasing prevalence of hate speech.

Stephen Evans, the chief executive officer of the NSS, has now written to council leaders stressing that critical views on Islam or any ideology should not be automatically considered hateful.

“Free speech and social cohesion are harmed if this is considered beyond the bounds of reasonable public debate,” he said.

A snapshot from the May 22 AGM meeting at Boston Borough Council.

“By characterising councillor Gilbert’s legitimate criticism of Islamic doctrine as ‘hate speech’ the councillors have unfairly smeared a fellow councillor – and at the same made it more difficult to challenge religious-based suppression of women’s rights and LGBT equality.

“This assists religious fundamentalists by helping to shield Islam and even Islamic extremists from criticism.”

Responding to the NSS’ criticism, Coun Anne Dorrian said councillors from all sides had voted against Coun Gilbert’s appointment due to their concerns.

“A number of councillors spoke about the importance of working to improve inclusion in our community and related this to very recent public comments which had been posted on social media by Coun Gilbert,” she said. “We do not agree with Mr Evan’s view that this decision makes it more difficult to challenge women’s rights and LGBTQ+ equality, which is something all of us fully support.

Coun Mike Gilbert.

“We believe the decision was entirely correct in the circumstances and in the light of our determination to show respect to the diverse population which lives in our borough.”

The council leader expressed hopes that Coun Gilbert would reflect on the impact of his words and “make genuine efforts to build bridges with the diverse communities in the borough of Boston.”

Speaking to the Standard on Friday, Coun Gilbert added: “What happened on Monday respected no one's rights. In November 2022, following a lot of press controversy about the Qatar World Cup, I put together a brief Facebook comment explaining why the choice of venue was controversial.

“The comments were factual and truthful. It was used on 22 May this year as the basis for a whole council administration to vote me down as mayor-elect.

“The issue of freedom of, and from, religion, was at the heart of the piece.

“However, as the NSS suggest, fettering freedom of speech in respect of religion only serves to empower extremists.

“This is something I believed all people who value democracy have understood since the 18th century enlightenment.

“Clearly freedom of speech and expression are principles no longer felt relevant to the newly elected Boston Independents Party who supported en-block the decision to reject me as mayor.”

During the meeting on May 22 Coun Gilbert said: “I guess I am being accused of Ismlaphobia around the time of the Qatar World Cup.”

Newly-elected Boston Independent councillor Dale Broughton criticised the remarks, saying: “The comments expressed on social media do little to bring about social integration in our town, which I believe is so badly needed to progress.”

However, Coun Richard Austin said: “I have looked at the comments on social media, and I saw them as a historical note. They were not personal.”

Coun Gilbert admitted making the posts during the Qatar World Cup: “at a time whenthere was a lot of speculation in the media that the choice of venue wasn’t appropriate for a number of different reasons.”

He added: “My intention was not to target any individual personally but to highlight that Islam, as a culture and ideology, intersects with certain issues in the West,” citing women’s rights and gay rights as examples.

“I hold no prejudice against anyone on any inappropriate basis, but I do have specific views on politics, ideology, and religion that I am not willing to suppress in my political position,” Coun Gilbert added.

“On Facebook, I have stated that I will respect the office of mayor and refrain from making any comments on controversial matters.

“Therefore, I am surprised by what is being said, to be honest with you.”

​During the discussion, Coun Anne Dorrian said that hate speech is not only propagated by populist or extremist groups but is also being embraced by representative parties across the political spectrum.

“As politicians, we not only have a political obligation to refrain from using hate speech, but we also have a moral responsibility to avoid engaging in such rhetoric.”

She added: “Choosing to remain silent when hate speech is used can be interpreted as approval or support.

“Therefore, it is our duty to unambiguously condemn it whenever it is employed by others.”

Speaking to the Standard this week, Coun Dorrian confirmed where the initial complaint had come from: “Several councillors received an email from a local resident on 19/5/23 in which the resident complained about Coun Gilbert’s social media posts and given the nature of them, his suitability to become Boston’s next mayor.”

We approached Boston Mosque for their opinion on Coun Gilbert’s Facebook comments.

Abdul Hamid Qureshi, Imam and Director of UKIM Boston Mosque and Islamic Centre said: “My immediate understanding of the views expressed are that they are speculative and assumptive rather than factual. Secondly they are out of context and selective.

"I would love to sit with the person and would have asked where these realities exist. How did he reach to these conclusions. I can't comment on the political decision which the council has made but I could say that the views expressed are assumptions and selective with the most negative spin one could have.

"I would love to invite the person to visit the mosque and discuss the views expressed based on knowledge.”