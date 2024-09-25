Mother of Boston's Adi Whiting speaks of comfort she finds in knowing her son's organs have saved lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of Boston’s Adi Whiting, who died earlier this year after being assaulted outside his place of work, has spoken of the comfort she finds in knowing her son’s organs have saved the lives of others.

The comments have been released by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) as it marks Organ Donation Week.

Adi, 35, died on January 24, 10 days after being assaulted with a baseball bat outside the Carpenters Arms pub, in Boston, while attempting to intervene in a dispute between two other people. In July, the man who struck Adi was found guilty of his murder.

He was initially taken to the Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s Emergency Department, before being transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for specialist care.

Adi Whiting, of Boston, and the leaf on the organ donation memorial tree at Pilgrim Hospital.

Adi’s mum Debbie Paul said: “When we were told that there was only a very small chance that Adi might pull through I remember saying to the doctor that he would want to donate his organs. Adi was one of those people who was always helping others.

“Everyone knew him or recognised him. He had his hair in a Mohican which changed colour every week. He was a lovable rogue; a character right from leaving school.”

Adi’s family were told their decision to donate his organs saved the lives of five other people, who received his lungs, heart, liver and kidneys. His pancreas and brain were also used to support life-saving research.

Debbie added: “I find it comforting to know that part of Adi is out there, and I am so pleased that five people have benefited and have got the chance to have a decent life.

The organ donation memorial tree at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

“It was not a hard decision for us to make, in fact I feel it was a very good one, because we knew what Adi wanted.”

In recognition of Organ Donation Week, Lincolnshire’s hospitals will be lighting up pink each evening this week.

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the creation of the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Permanent memorials to Lincolnshire’s donors can be found in the main entrances at Pilgrim Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital.

Adi’s mum and step-dad, Debbie and Malc Paul.

One of leaves added to Boston’s tree this year celebrates the memory of Adi.

According to NHS Blood and Transplant, more people than ever before are in need for a life-saving transplant across the UK, with more than 7,600 people on the active waiting list, including 94 in Lincolnshire (as of July 31 2024).

The Organ Donor Register was set up to promote organ donation and allow people to record their decision to donate. It was the result of a five-year campaign by John Cox and his daughter Christine after their son and brother, Peter, died in 1989. He had asked for his organs to be used to help others.

This year’s Organ Donation Week campaign, led by NHS Blood and Transplant, asks people to confirm their decision to donate on the Organ Donor Register.

Consultant Dr Gary Wilbourn, who is the clinical lead for Organ Donation at Lincoln County Hospital and part of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit Team, said: “It is a great privilege to provide care and support to patients and their families at what can be a difficult and devastating time in their lives. We work closely with colleagues such as our specialist nurse for organ donation to ensure they can make informed choices and fulfil the wishes of their loved ones.

“Confirming your decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register makes it clear to your family that you want to be an organ donor, leaving them certain of your decision.”

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Every day across the UK thousands of patients and their families are waiting for a life-saving call. But this can often only happen as a result of another family receiving very difficult news and supporting organ donation to help others.

“Thanks to the Cox family’s relentless campaigning the NHS Organ Donor Register has potentially saved the lives of thousands of people. This is an incredible legacy for Peter, and we are so very grateful to the whole Cox family for their tireless work over the years which made this possible.

“With more people, both adults and children, waiting for transplants, it’s more important than ever to confirm your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. We urge everyone to take a moment this Organ Donation Week to register and confirm your decision.”

To find out more and confirm your decision, visit the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk. Users of the NHS app can also use this to record, check or amend their details or decision.