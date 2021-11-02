Motocross action expected to attract thousands to Skegness beach

Motorcross is back on Skegness beach this weekend.

Following a break last year due to the Covid pandemic, the big AMCA Skegness Beach Motocross returns on Saturday and Sunday.

Supported as usual by Visit Lincs Coast BID, Magna Vitae Trust and East Lindsey District Council, sponsorship from Integro Motorsport Insurance Specialist, Datatag Security and Dunlop Tyres, ensures it's going to be a great event.

The AMCA Events team has spent a week transforming the Skegness Beach into a challenging racetrack, erecting thousands of crowd control barriers.

Spectators can watch all of the weekend action for free with many of the town and beachside food and retail outlets open for business.

Just a reminder, though, that in all of the local, council owned car parks, normal charges

will still apply.

The weekend racing starts at 10.30am on Saturday with a Clubman Solo contest of a 90-minute duration before the Quads and Sidecars take centre stage for two hours.

The Quad class will also cater for riders on the 4x4's.

Onto Sunday and it's the big three-hour main race for solos, starting at 11.30pm. With £1,000 going to the winner, it's no surprise that the roll of honour in this one already includes several of the sports top stars, such as the likes of Nathan Watson, Todd Kellett, Milko Potisek, Dan Thornhill, Nathan Parker and James Hutchinson.