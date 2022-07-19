Motocyclist dies in collision between motorcycle and lorry near Louth

The A153 Scamblesby. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a lorry on the A153 Horncastle Road, near the Raithby Road junction, at 6.20pm last night.

A 46-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The ambulance service was called to the scene; the driver of the lorry is not thought to have any injuries.

The road (A153 between Scamblesby and the A16 at Louth) was closed overnight and will remain closed this morning (Tuesday) as police continue their investigations.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are expecting the road to open early this afternoon but temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the day and night as Highways carry out road repairs.

“We are appealing for anybody who may have dashcam or video footage around the area on Horncastle Road around the time of the incident, approx. 6pm to 6.20pm on 18 July, to please come forward.”

You can email any footage to [email protected] or call 101, quoting ‘Incident 388 of 18 July’.