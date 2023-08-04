Motor enthusiasts are getting revved up for the return of Boston Classic Car Club's annual show

More than 450 classic and vintage vehicles are set to be on display at this year’s popular show.

A snapshot from last year's Boston Classic Car Club Show.

Following last year’s successful Show which enjoyed record attendances, this year’s event will be held at Orchard Park field, Hubbert’s Bridge, on Sunday, August 13.

A spokesperson for the club said: “ "We are anticipating over 450 vehicles to be on show including cars, commercials and motor cycles with many prizes/trophies to be won.

"Live entertainment will be provided by ‘The Dream Belles’ singing duo with songs from the 1940’s and 1950’s as well as popular ABBA hits. Additionally, popular personality Sarah Crabtree will be joining us once more to add her unique sparkle to proceedings.

“There will be many trade stands, autojumble, a charity raffle, a licensed bar, hot food and ice cream (covering all weather eventualities!), as well as rides for the children.

"Everything is in place to provide another superb day out for exhibitors or visitors alike to take a trip down motoring memory lane!”

The Boston Classic Car Club prides itself in offering free entry for pre-booked exhibitors with details and entry forms being available on the website www.bostonclassiccarclub.org.uk or by contacting the organiser, Graham Lunn, by email, [email protected] or mobile on 07719 996795.

The show will be open for non-exhibitors between 10am and 4pm, with admission for adults costing £5, while accompanied children under 14 years of age have free entry to the show.