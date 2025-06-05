Motorcycle relay announced at teen’s memorial event

Kibi Barrett (Wade), 16, was found dead at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Thanks to a memorial ride by family, friends and supporters held last September involving over 170 motorbikes raising over £1000, as well as donations from the Wishmakers Motorcycle Association and Widows Son MBA Lincs Imps Chapter, as well as members of the public, a beautiful headstone was bought and has now been placed at Kibi’s grave.

The 16-year-old’s family organised a graveside gathering for those who knew Kibi at Louth Cemetery on Sunday May 18 to dedicate the new headstone.

The family were delighted to reveal the beautiful headstone which was mostly paid for through kind donations. More than a dozen people came to the event including one of Kibi’s school friends who travelled all the way from Norwich and remembered Kibi.

Friends of Kibi’s laid flowers and said a few words. Stepmum Michelle Gardner presented a ‘Kibi bear’ to the Widows Sons MBA Lincs Imps Chapter who attended and made a generous donation to the headstone.

Kibi’s family said: “Every day we think about Kibi, what she would be doing now, ending her first year at beauty college, talking a lot, her obsession with looking beautiful and eating cheese with everything.

“We will never forget her and can only hope that the ongoing police investigation and Inquest will bring some answers.”

They went on: “She never wanted a fuss, but the memorial ride and her funeral certainly proved that everyone loved her right until the very end.”

Ten months on, the family still get messages of support from total strangers as well as those who remembered Kibi.

Two announcements were also made at the memorial about upcoming events.

The Relay Riders UK is an annual motorbike relay with a teddy bear mascot travelling around the UK raising money for charity. This year, they are raising money for Mental Health Motorbike and have over 400 bikers taking part in a relay.

The charity trains Mental Health First Aiders and provides free of charge mental health support to the biker community. They heard Kibi’s story and ‘Kibi Bear’ is going to be the mascot that will travel the UK. She will start the relay in Mablethorpe at Seaview Café on June 29 at 11.30am. The family will accompany Kibi Bear from Mablethorpe to Caistor Fire Station, then she will be handed over to another biker and travel around the rest of the UK day and night raising money for Mental Health Motorbike until the final event on July 19.

The second event is a memorial ride, raising money for mental health charities which will take place on the Saturday after the anniversary of Kibi’s death.

This is again being organised by family friend Emily Holmes. On the morning of Saturday July 26, the ride will start at Mimi’s Mission in Manby at 11.30am. Kibi Bear and bikes with purple ribbons will take a scenic route around the wolds.

They have yet to finalise the route and ending point but there will be food and drink available.

Stepmum Michelle Gardner added: “I must say a massive thank you to a biker club who heard our tragic story and will make Kibi’s younger sister’s dream come true... to see their idol Billy Eilish live in concert in July. The Wishmakers Motorcycle Association, based in Norwich are amazing. A biker club that make young people’s wishes come true out of the goodness of their hearts.

“They will be getting a Kibi bear as a token of our appreciation.”

1 . kibi memorial IMG_3307.JPG Michelle Gardner (stepmum) presented a Kibi bear to the Widows Sons MBA Lincs Imps Chapter who attended and made a generous donation to the headstone. Photo: supplied