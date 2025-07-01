Motorcycle relay ride for teen’s family

The Relay Riders UK National Motorcycle Relay Event took place on Sunday (June 29), and saw around 30 bikers including family members of Kibi Barrett (Wade) setting off from Mablethorpe Seaview Cafe.

Relay Riders UK raise money for charities by ferrying a teddy bear mascot up and down the UK.

Kibi was found dead at her home in Caistor on July 24 2024 aged just 16. Kibi's stepmum Michelle Gardner heard that the relay was this year raising money for Mental Health Motorbike and contacted organisers Tom Hurford and Jason Percival, and they agreed one of two mascots to be carried would be “Kibi Bear”, a bear the family had made with Kibi’s photograph on in memory of her. This was donated to the relay to enable funds to be raised for MHM which helped the family through some dark days following Kibi’s death.

The convoy, including stepmum Michelle Gardner and mum Michelle Barrett, rode to Caistor Fire Station where Kibi Bear was handed over to the next rider to continue around the UK, finishing at The Old George Inn, Goole on July 19.

Stepmum Michelle said: “Caistor fire station was an important part in the evening of July 24 as the two responders on duty were some of those that attended the house to frantically attempt to resuscitate Kibi – sadly they were too late.”

At the end of the first day, a massive £10,220 had been raised, which will increase when the bears are auctioned off at the end.

1 . IMG_3541.JPG Kibi Bear strapped to the pillion of one of the bikes. Photo: ugc

2 . IMG_6201.jpg Kibi's stepmum Michelle Gardner at Caistor fire station with Kibi's mum Michelle Barrett (back to camera) thanking fellow bikers. Photo: ugc

3 . att.RAYM0r-FDR20kp5untrgLF5n4PLyqxXJqQQ_tMVQCYQ.jpg Bikers gather for the start of the relay at Mablethorpe's Sea View Cafe. Photo: ugc